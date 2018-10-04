Lake Nona High School student dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Grief counselors will be available Thursday at Lake Nona High School after the death of a student, officials said.

School officials posted a message Wednesday night on Facebook, saying they had been notified by Orlando police that one of their students died.

Details about the student's death are not known.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this difficult time," the Facebook post said. "Your child may speak with you and share this sad news. Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer."

The social media post urged parents to speak with their children.

