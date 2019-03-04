'Extremely frightening:' Parents upset after substitute teacher accused of molesting students

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Students returned to Boggy Creek Elementary School on Monday for the first time since a 19-year-old substitute teacher was arrested on three counts of child molestation.

Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher was taken into custody Friday after deputies said he touched two girls -- ages 7 and 8 -- while teaching at the school Thursday.

According to the School District of Osceola County, subs are required to have a high school diploma and be at least 18 years old. Substitute teachers receive a Level 2 background screening, a drug screening and take a training program that addresses school safety and security procedures, educational liability laws, professional responsibilities and ethics, school officials said.

Amanda Snyder said she has been in disbelief ever since learning about the allegations from her daughter's schoolmate.

"It's extremely frightening. When I received the voicemail on Friday, I broke down in tears," Snyder said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 7-year-old victim told her mother that her substitute teacher touched her private parts in two different classes.

In another instance, a girl said Asher was sitting down at his chair and she was standing to receive instructions on her assignment when Asher began touching her as he explained the lesson, according to the report.

The girl told her mother she started making excuses that she needed to drink water to get out of class so Asher couldn't touch her anymore, the report said.

"I'm very glad that that little girl spoke up," Snyder said. You can't brush it under the rug, you have to say something."

[LISTEN BELOW: School sends message to parents]

After speaking to the victim, investigators interviewed Asher, who initially told them he didn't touch the girls, but admitted it later, saying he "made a mistake," according to the affidavit.

He told investigators he thought victims were "beautiful and attractive," the affidavit said.

"It's very disgusting," Snyder said. "That just made my stomach turn. Like, these are 7-year-old girls."

Asher was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims younger than 12. He has since posted bond.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Asher will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute teacher. Osceola County School leaders say they're working with law enforcement officials in the investigation.

Asher had been a substitute teacher since December and told authorities he had only taught at Boggy Creek and Floral Ridge elementary schools eight or nine times in February, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incidents or other possible victims to call them at 407-348-2222, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.



