Substitute teacher accused of molesting elementary students in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A former substitute teacher is off the job after he inappropriately touched at least two students at Boggy Creek Elementary School, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 19-year-old Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, of Kissimmee, touched two girls -- ages 7 and 8 -- while teaching at the school Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 7-year-old girl told her mother that her substitute teacher touched her private parts in two different classes that day.

The girl said she was taking a test in one class and had a question, so Asher told her to come to his desk, where she sat down in a chair next to him, according to the report. Asher then told the girl to stand up and began touching her behind the desk while holding her hands by putting his arm in front of her so she couldn't move them, the report said.

Deputies said the victim told them she also saw Asher touch her friend inappropriately while she was standing at his desk, and that she believed he may have touched another student, but wasn't sure because she could not see what Asher was doing behind his desk.

In the other class, the girl said Asher was sitting down at his chair and she was standing to receive instructions on her assignment when Asher began touching her as he explained the lesson, according to the report.

The girl told her mother she started making excuses that she needed to drink water to get out of class so Asher couldn't touch her anymore, the report said.

After speaking to the victim, investigators interviewed Asher, who initially told them he didn't touch the girls, but admitted it later, saying he "made a mistake," according to the affidavit.

He told investigators he thought victims were "beautiful and attractive," the affidavit said.

Asher was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims younger than 12.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Asher will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute teacher, and that parents of Boggy Creek Elementary School students were made aware of the incidents through a phone call message after he was arrested.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, as they believe there could be additional victims.

Asher had been a substitute teacher since December and told authorities he had only taught at Boggy Creek and Floral Ridge elementary schools eight or nine times in February, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incidents or other possible victims to call them at 407-348-2222, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

