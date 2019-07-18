Florida schools will be required to provide mental health education

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students in schools across Florida will soon be required to receive specific mental health lessons that will focus on prevention, awareness and reducing stigma.

Members of the State Board of Education voted Wednesday in favor of the proposal, which will require at least five hours of mental health education per year for students in grades 6-12. School officials will need to submit lesson plans by Dec. 1 of each year then by July 1, they'll need to provide documentation that verifies the implementation and completion of that plan.

The new requirements will go into effect beginning in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Current health education requirements include a mental health component, but there's no mechanism in place to ensure that schools are following through with the instruction.

According to the Department of Education, mental health lesson plans will need to include:

Recognition of signs and symptoms of mental health disorders;

Prevention of mental health disorders;

Mental health awareness and assistance;

How to reduce the stigma around mental health disorders;

Awareness of resources, including local school and community resources;

The process for accessing treatment;

Strategies to develop healthy coping techniques;

Strategies to support a peer, friend, or family member with a mental health disorder;

Prevention of suicide; and

Prevention of the abuse of and addiction to alcohol, nicotine, and drugs.

State leaders cited key statistics when explaining why they decided to implement the new proposal. They noted that according to the Florida Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2017, 28% of Florida high schoolers reported feeling sad or hopeless for more than two weeks and 14% have intentionally harmed themselves.

“We know that 50 percent of all mental illness cases begin by age 14, so we are being proactive in our commitment to provide our kids with the necessary tools to see them through their successes and challenges. Providing mental health instruction is another important step forward in supporting our families,” first lady Casey DeSantis said.

To see the current mental health plan for your child's school district, click here.

News 6 contacted officials from each district in Central Florida to get their reaction to the new mental health plan. Their unedited responses are provided below. This story will be updated as more replies are received.

Lake County

"Mental Health Plans are due to the state by Aug. 1, and instruction is part of our plan here in Lake. We agree it’s important. But we are still working on the details for implementation. We are considering options and anticipating additional guidance from FLDOE."

Osceola County

"Our School Board places a great emphasis on student mental health, so much so that it is included as a goal in the district’s new three-year strategic plan currently being drafted.

"Currently we have applied for a Youth Mental Health Aid pilot for teens - awaiting an answer.

"We are working with the National Association Mental Illness (NAMI) for their program, Ending the Silence for High School.

"Our Student Services Dept. is also working with Guidance and the district’s Leadership Team to develop the process that would work best for our schools and our students.

"This notification is fairly new and we want to make sure we do best practice for our students."



