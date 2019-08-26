Man accused of making school threat on Snapchat

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested in Orange County after being flagged by the FBI, which accused him of making a threat against a school.

Agents said Max Wolfgang posted a picture of a gun on Snapchat with a message that said, "Don't go to school tomorrow."

According to authorities, Wolfgang apologized and said he was joking about the social media post.

Wolfgang said he was at a shooting range in Sarasota with his father, who owns an AR-15 and a Beretta, and thought it would be funny to post the message on Snapchat, according to officials.

Orange County Public Schools said it alerted parents of three schools located near Wolfgang's home. The schools are: Eagle Creek Elementary, Lake Nona Middle and Lake Nona High.

Wolfgang was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail in Orlando on a charge of making a written threat.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

