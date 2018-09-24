New school zone to be established near Dr. Phillips Elementary after parents take action

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A monthlong battle for local parents trying to convince Orange County to designate a street in front of Dr. Phillips Elementary as a school zone has paid off.

Parents first told News 6 last month of the speeding problem on Wallace Road, which runs parallel to the elementary school.



On Monday, the county received data results from the Public Works Team that concluded Wallace Road’s 45 mph speed limit was putting students at risk.



The new school zone speed limit will be posted at 20 mph during the start and dismissal of classes for the school's pre-K through fifth-grade student body.



Doreen Overstreet, the county’s senior public information director, said the county was already reviewing the issue when News 6 brought the parents’ concerns to the county.



“The data was analyzed and demonstrated that a school zone is warranted,” Overstreet said. “That designation will allow school (zone) flashers, a school guard, crosswalk and school crossing signs."

Tyrone Young, whose 6-year-old daughter attends the school, joined fellow parents Isaias and Ligia Reis in an unsanctioned speed zone watch for the past month to get the attention of drivers.



“My biggest concern is that people are driving and they’re not aware that they should slow down," Young said. “It’s a 45 mph speed zone right in front of the school.”



The parents wore yellow vests and held speed zone signs. They also purchased a radar gun to document speeds they said were well in excess of 49 mph.



“We’ve seen them going that fast," said Reis, a father of two. “There are people out there going much faster than 45 mph.”



When informed of the county’s decision Monday, Reis said he was extremely grateful.



“My reaction is that you and News 6 are great," he said. “We know that your participation was decisive in our conquest, thank you for everything.”



The county said the installation of flashing lights, signs and posting a new crossing guard job will take three months or more.



The speed limit will remain the same until the speed zone and crosswalks are installed.

