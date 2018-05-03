Once homeless, UCF grad student to graduate at top of her class

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Krishanna Newton, 27, overcame homelessness and spent years in foster care to arrive at the moment she has been waiting for this Saturday when she crosses the graduation stage at the University of Central Florida.

Newton said she's blessed to walk down the aisle once again at UCF, this time to get her Master of Science in urban and regional planning.



Newton spent a portion of her childhood in foster care. She said her mother was never really around and that her father and grandmother died when she was a teenager.



When Newton graduated high school she started her university education at UCF, but said during that time she was homeless for a while.



On Saturday, she'll be graduating at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA.



Newton said she wants to raise awareness about how her foster care experience inspired her to graduate from college.

News 6 reporter Jerry Askin is speaking with Newton on campus Thursday. Watch News 6 at 7 p.m. for that story.

