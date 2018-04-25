Education

Police search for missing gun at Brevard middle school

Student took grandmother's gun to Kennedy Middle School, police say

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A search for a missing gun is ongoing at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Brevard County after a student took it on campus, according to officials.

Police and the Patrick Air Force base personnel used K-9 units Tuesday night to search the Rockledge campus.

Parents received a letter Tuesday night from the school's principal, who said the boy took the gun to school last week. The letter also said, "Student safety is always our first priority." 

Rockledge police said Wednesday morning that the gun belongs to the student's grandmother. Police, however, are not releasing any other information about the student, who was taken to the juvenile detention center. 

Police will continue the search for gun on Wednesday. 

