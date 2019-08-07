Salacious group chat leads to UCF sorority suspension

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority after a group chat surfaced last month showing allegations of underage drinking, selling IDs and paying for others to complete homework assignments.

UCF on Tuesday released a 41-page report outlining the university's investigation into Alpha Delta Pi.

The allegations of misconduct were brought forward on July 9 by a sorority member who was studying abroad.

The documents obtained from UCF show screenshots of the chat between members that include several conversations about selling and trying to obtain IDs for underage drinking.

In the messages, which date back to October, members offer money to complete research papers and other class assignments.

Several blacked-out photos were also included in the screenshots of the chat.

The images include a person lying by a toilet, someone lying in bushes and young women holding drinks in their hands.

The sorority member who reported her concerns singled out one image involving another member, which she said was inappropriate.

SORORITY SUSPENDED: The UCF chapter of Alpha Delta Pi is in trouble after a member shared group chat messages that include allegations of underage drinking, inappropriate photos, selling IDs and doing homework for money. We’re going through the report this morning on #News6. pic.twitter.com/LAggZI9v9P — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) August 7, 2019

"She was in a compromised state wherein a sister took a sexually questionable photo of her and covered her direct genitalia with a CAKE EMOJI and then posted to an internet messaging platform," the report said.

A spokeswoman for Alpha Delta Pi Sorority released a statement Tuesday about the allegations of improper conduct.

"The behavior in question does not align with our values or our high standards of academic excellence," Beth Wright said. "Alpha Delta Pi's International Officers and Executive Office staff are working closely with the University to conduct a thorough investigation."

UCF said the chapter was placed on interim organizational suspension July 15. The suspension will remain until the matter is resolved through the office of student conduct.



