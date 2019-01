ORLANDO, Fla. - A student walking to Edgewater High School in Orlando was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, police said.

Orlando police said the student was hit by a vehicle traveling north on Edgewater Drive.

The student was taken to a hospital but was alert and conscious.

Police said they are investigating whether the driver ran a red light.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.