This chart shows if your child is eligible for free, reduced lunches

ORLANDO, Fla. - No child should go hungry, regardless of their parents' ability to pay for a school lunch.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is here to help with food insecurity needs. The agency announced on Friday the requirements for students to qualify to receive free or reduced-price lunches during the 2019-2020 academic year.

“When children are hungry or worried about where their next meal will come from, they can’t learn, they can’t focus, and they’re less likely to succeed,” Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried said in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with USDA to help provide Florida’s children in need with free and reduced-price school meals and free milk, expanding access to fresh and nutritious food in our schools.”

Any parent who meets the income requirement is asked to fill out an application form that will be provided to households across the state then return it to their child's school. One application should be filed for each student.

Regardless of income, children who live in households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Parents of foster children should contact the child's school for information on receiving free or reduced lunches.

If a household's income changes at any point during the school year, parents can fill out, sign and return an application. The information on applications will be treated confidently and can be verified at any point during the academic year.

