Motivate your children with these back-to-school giveaway events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Back-to-school season is here and communities around Central Florida are looking to equip students with the necessary tools to strive for success in the classroom.

That could only mean one thing — fun back-to-school activities where free school supplies will be given away to students who need them most.

News 6 has compiled a list of free events to kickstart the academic year.

Seminole County

Back to School Bash by Faith Assembly of God

When: July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon

July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon Where: Red Bug Lake Campus, Curry Ford Campus and Michigan Street Campus.

Red Bug Lake Campus, Curry Ford Campus and Michigan Street Campus. What you need to know: This event will include free backpack giveaways, an interactive Kids Zone, free food, haircuts, health screenings, raffles, face painting and more. It will take place at three separate locations on the same day, same time.

This event will include free backpack giveaways, an interactive Kids Zone, free food, haircuts, health screenings, raffles, face painting and more. It will take place at three separate locations on the same day, same time. faithassembly.org/backtoschool.

Orange County

Back To School Festival by Hands and Hearts

When: Aug. 10 from noon to 3 p.m.

Aug. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Where: Orlando Magic Recreation Center

Orlando Magic Recreation Center What you need to know: Organized by the outreach department of Outpouring Orlando Church, this community festival will feature free food, games, prizes and bounce houses. One hundred free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away.

Organized by the outreach department of Outpouring Orlando Church, this community festival will feature free food, games, prizes and bounce houses. One hundred free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away. Back To School Festival Event Page

Osceola County

Downtown Back to School Block Party

When: Aug. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Aug. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. Where: Kissimmee Main Street

Kissimmee Main Street What you need to know: This family oriented block party is complete with school supply giveaways, games and prizes, a scavenger hunt, raffles and more.

This family oriented block party is complete with school supply giveaways, games and prizes, a scavenger hunt, raffles and more. mycentralfloridafamily.com

Volusia County

Back to School Community Expo

When: Aug.10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug.10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Florida Technical College DeLand

Florida Technical College DeLand What you need to know: In addition to free backpacks and school supply kits, this community expo will feature live music with FM 101.9, free kids haircuts, free medical check-ups, family activities, a campus tour and a raffle of an Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition Tablet.

In addition to free backpacks and school supply kits, this community expo will feature live music with FM 101.9, free kids haircuts, free medical check-ups, family activities, a campus tour and a raffle of an Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition Tablet. http://www.ftccollege.edu/backtoschool/

Brevard County

Back to School Giveaway by Brevard Schools Foundation

When: July 27

July 27 Where: Clearlake Education Center Gym

Clearlake Education Center Gym What you need to know: Children who are enrolled in the Free/Reduced Lunch Program in a Brevard Public School may participate in this giveaway event where they can take home free school supplies. Parents must register their children online before attending.

Children who are enrolled in the Free/Reduced Lunch Program in a Brevard Public School may participate in this giveaway event where they can take home free school supplies. Parents must register their children online before attending. brevardschoolsfoundation.org

Marion County

16th Annual Back to School Bash

When: July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Ed Croskey Recreation Center

Ed Croskey Recreation Center What you need to know: Hosted by Marion County Children's Alliance and the City of Ocala, this back-to-school bash will not only provide free backpacks and school supplies, but also school physicals, vision and hearing screenings, child IDs and more.

Hosted by Marion County Children's Alliance and the City of Ocala, this back-to-school bash will not only provide free backpacks and school supplies, but also school physicals, vision and hearing screenings, child IDs and more. ocalafl.org

Lake County

Back to School Rally

When: July 27, 2019

July 27, 2019 Where: Mount Dora City Pool

Mount Dora City Pool What you need to know: A great way to end the summer, this poolside event will make the back-to-school transition seamless and fun. There will be food and drinks, a bounce house, music, games and free school supplies.

A great way to end the summer, this poolside event will make the back-to-school transition seamless and fun. There will be food and drinks, a bounce house, music, games and free school supplies. Back to School Rally Event Page

Polk County

Back to School Safety Bash

When: July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Bartow Ford Company

Bartow Ford Company What you need to know: The Polk County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a bash featuring educational demos from Crime Scene Investigations, Animal Control, the Mounted Unit (horses) and more. There will also be free hot dogs, drinks and haircuts. Upon registration, attendees can be entered to into a drawing for giveaways.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a bash featuring educational demos from Crime Scene Investigations, Animal Control, the Mounted Unit (horses) and more. There will also be free hot dogs, drinks and haircuts. Upon registration, attendees can be entered to into a drawing for giveaways. bullardfamilyfoundation.org

