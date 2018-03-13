Threat prompts security increase at 2 Orange County schools

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A threat made to two Orange County schools has prompted a call to parents and increased security at the campuses.

The threat was made to Lake Nona High and Odyssey Middle schools, according to officials.

School officials alerted parents about the situation.

"I want to let you know that school administration been made aware of a possible threat that has been directed against our school, as well as Odyssey Middle. Law enforcement is aware and has been actively engaged with the individual," Principal Martha Chang said.

Details about the threat have not been released.

"We take these matters very seriously," Chang said. "Please be assured the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority."

Odyssey Middle School released a similar message.

News 6 is tracking school threats reported since the school shooting in Parkland on Feb. 14 that left 17 dead.

