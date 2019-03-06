Lockdown lifted at Leesburg High after tip about student with gun

LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as authorities conducted a "methodical search" of the campus because of a potential threat, but nothing suspicious was found, sheriff's officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a tip that a student possibly had a gun on or near campus.

Sheriff's deputies and Leesburg police searched the school, but there was no evidence of a weapon or anyone fitting the description of the person possibly seen with a weapon near or on the campus, officials said.

"As always, we take every threat seriously to make sure our students are safe," sheriff's officials said.

Additional law enforcement officers will remain on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

School officials alerted parents about the lockdown via a voice message. (Listen below.)

"Please do not head to the campus, as no children can be checked out during lockdown," sheriff''s officials posted earlier on the agency's Facebook page.

