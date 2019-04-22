UCF students with intellectual disabilities first to graduate inclusive program

ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to graduation at the University of Central Florida is on and ahead of the big day, 13 students from the Inclusive Education Services program got recognized on Monday for their hard work.

"I'm grateful for this," Elyse Mundeleine said. "It's amazing."

Mundeleine joined the program three years ago. She lived on campus and experienced the college life, but most importantly learned about leadership and teamwork.

Her mother, Tina Mundeleine, said her daughter already has two job interviews set up following graduation and could not be any prouder.

"I think for us it's been a long time coming," she said. "Our involvement with UCF is so far reaching and we are so grateful I just want to give thank you to UCF for giving us this opportunity."

UCF is the only Florida university that offers such a program year-round and provides on-campus housing to students who are part of the IES program.

Students take classes like general psychology or communication 101, and classes in hospitality, education or social services.

They also take weekly courses on career planning and leadership, complete internships and are active in campus through clubs and student government.

This is the first IES class to graduate, and they will receive certificates during UCF's spring commencement on May 3.

