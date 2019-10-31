'Fits a little different these days,' Shawn Johnson East says as she poses 40 weeks pregnant

Shawn Johnson listens to the national anthem on Day 11 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images).

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson East has been a real joy to follow on social media over the course of her current pregnancy.

She posts tons of photos, updates her followers with personal updates and brings a dose of real life to the platform, which often shows off people’s perfectly curated sides.

Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, who’s had multiple stints with various NFL teams as a long-snapper, were also candid and open about an early miscarriage that they suffered with their first pregnancy in 2017.

But all is well with their current pregnancy. Look at how adorable Johnson East is, full-term and ready to have her baby.

Which brings us to this next photo. We love that she thought to put this leotard on.

Hey, it fits!

Johnson East wrote in the caption that her husband dared her to do it.

"But no joke, this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was," she wrote. "BABY! GET HERE ALREADY!"

Go girl!

