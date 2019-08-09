'Where y'all sitting' lunch table meme takes over Twitter

If you've been on social media lately, we're sure you've been plagued with the "where y'all sitting?" meme.

This meme can be found all over Twitter and is considered to be a simple visual metaphor. The image helps divvy up sections of culture or trending topics among tables in a lunch room. The creator then leaves it to the internet to decide where they will sit.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The meme, which has exploded over the last 48 hours, employs the notion of cafeteria tribes — popularized in high school comedies like 'Mean Girls' and 'Freaks and Geeks' — to give fandom an easy way to "stan" (stalk/fan) their chosen teams."

The meme was born July 30 when a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a high school cafeteria with the names of Justin Bieber songs over three tables. "Where are you sitting," asked the Twitter user.

Here are some popular examples that have surfaced within the last week.

Idk if anyone has done this but where are y’all sitting pic.twitter.com/D0gKPDyKRJ — nelly,,, saw FFH & ST3 (@mcuharrngton) August 2, 2019

What table you sittin' at? pic.twitter.com/XMjkU98H8r — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 7, 2019

So we have to ask, where y'all sitting?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.