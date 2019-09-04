13 new movies you'll want to see this fall

Disney via CNN

Now that the summer blockbuster season is over, it's time for the tail-end of 2019 to come around, and that includes lots of movies that are contending for next year's awards season.

The best part about this upcoming movie season is that there seems to be something for just about everyone. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a movie the kids will love (hello, "Frozen II",) or a movie that will get the adrenaline running and make you scream ("It Chapter Two"), there are plenty of options at the movie theaters this fall.

Here are a few that we recommend you not miss.

"It Chapter Two"

The remake of the classic thriller "It" was such a critical and commercial success that it's no surprise a sequel is coming to theaters soon. This new movie shows the kids from the original as adults now, and it looks like dear old Pennywise is back to his old tricks again. With a stellar cast that includes Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader, "It Chapter Two" looks like it will scare your pants off.

Release date: Sept. 6.

"Hustlers"

If you need a movie to take all your girlfriends to see, let "Hustlers" be that movie. The film is about a group of strippers who swindle their way into making way more money by scamming their clients for thousands of dollars. If that doesn't sound fun enough, it stars Jennifer Lopes, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and everyone's favorite person alive, Lizzo. Best movie cast ever? We think so.

Release date: Sept. 13.

"Downton Abbey"

If you fell in love with PBS's historical period drama "Downton Abbey" then you probably already know a feature film is on the way. The show delighted fans for six seasons and told the tale of an aristocratic family living in the early 20th century and all the crazy things that happen to them. The best part is that the cast from the TV show is all back for this movie.

Release date: Sept. 20.

"Joker"

Even though there have been so many versions of the Joker portrayed throughout cinema over the years, that didn't stop the people over in Hollywood from making another. This time around, the notorious villain from the DC Comics is portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson made the Joker iconic when they played the character, but Jared Leto's version of Joker in "Suicide Squad" was pretty uninspired. Time will tell how this version pans out.

Release date: Oct. 4.

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Eddie Murphy is staging a comeback and it starts with this movie. Murphy will channel comedian Rudy Ray Moore in this biopic that will probably straddle the line of comedy and drama. Around the time of the release of this movie, Murphy will be heading over the "SNL" for his first time hosting, and it's rumored he may have a Netflix special in the works.

Release date: Oct. 4 in theaters/Oct. 25 on Netflix.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

The first "Maleficent" movie is proof that every Disney villain needs a movie. Disney seems more invested in giving the world live-action remakes of its classic movies that somehow don't live up to the glory of the original, but they are giving us a sequel to "Maleficent" with Angelina Jolie, one of her best roles in years. Elle Fanning is back again for the sequel, and it looks like Jolie will square off against Michelle Pfeiffer. We can't wait.

Release date: Oct. 18.

"Zombieland: Double Tap"

The theme of sequel movies hitting theaters this fall continues with a follow-up to 2009's dark comedy "Zombieland." The first movie wasn't a commercial success, but it garnered a cult following that is more than excited for another movie. The same cast from the original, including Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin.

Release date: Oct. 18.

"The Irishman"

Hold on to your horses, because this movie is a heavy one. Legendary director Martin Scorsese teamed up with legendary actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to tell the ultimate crime drama. The movie follows the real-life adventures of notorious hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and the mobsters he surrounded himself around. Pacino plays Jimmy Hoffa and Pesci plays Russel Bufalino. It's all the mobster drama you've been craving since "Goodfellas."

Release date: Nov. 1 in theaters/Nov. 27 on Netflix.

"Harriet"

Get the tissues ready because this biopic about American hero Harriet Tubman looks like it's going to pull at all the heartstrings. Broadway veteran Cynthia Erivo finally gets her due as she stars as Tubman herself, and we're sure this performance will garner award buzz. Erivo is such a talented performer and is a Tony winner, so we expect big things from this movie.

Release date: Nov. 1.

"Charlie's Angels"

This may be another reboot, but the formula of three strong and powerful women fighting crime all in the name of empowerment and friendship hasn't gone out of style. The last "Charlie's Angels" cast was pretty iconic (you can't get any better than Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu), but the new cast of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska is a close second.

Release date: Nov. 15.

"The Report"

Today's political climate seems to be full of drama and scandals, but this movie is here to remind you that a lot of other presidencies were not shy of problems. "The Report" follows the story of how the CIA got caught using torture methods post-9/11 and the Senate Intelligence Committee that exposed them. Adam Driver, Annette Benning and John Hamm star.

Release date: Nov. 15.

"Frozen II"

It's the moment children under the age of 8 have been waiting for: "Frozen II" will soon be in theaters. The first "Frozen" became a cultural phenomenon and "Let It Go" went on to win the Oscar for best original song. You couldn't walk into a kid's birthday party without seeing something that was Frozen-themed. The sequel looks even wilder and more imaginative than the first, and we've only seen the trailer. Get ready parents, because your kids are about to have a new obsession.

Release date: Nov. 22.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Get ready for all the cardigan sweaters your heart can take, because a biopic about Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, is coming out starring Tom Hanks. Mr. Rogers is an American icon and treasure, so it makes sense that another American icon, Hanks, should play him in this film. Hopefully this biopic will make us feel all the emotional feelings, just like Mr. Rogers' show did for so many years.

Release date: Nov. 22.

