2019 Melbourne Air & Space Show: What to know before you go

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers parachute team will perform at the Melbourne Air and Space Show on March 30-31, 2019 at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. (Image: USASOC)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Air & Space Show is ready for take off this weekend.

Here's what visitors can expect from the annual air show at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

What? There will be flight demonstrations by military aircraft, and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers parachute team will also perform Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event will allow spectators a chance to see a variety of aircraft up close in person.

What puts the "space" in the Air & Space Show? Representatives with Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin and other aerospace companies will be at the show to discuss the latest launches happening up the coast from Cape Canaveral.

Rides on the B-25 Mitchell bomber, the P-40 Warhawk and an AH-F1 Cobra attack helicopter are also available. Click here to request a ride.

The F-35 Lightning II Demo Team will make its North American debut Saturday.

"The F-35 Lightning II, also known as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, is a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth fighter that has just been declared operational by three branches of the U.S. Department of Defense," according to the air show website.

Also on display will be the U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Legacy, aka the "Rhino." The Super Hornet is a larger and more advanced version of the original McDonnell Douglas Legacy Hornet.

Ticket holders can check the flight lineup here.

When? Gates open at 9 a.m. both days. News 6 partner Florida Today recommends getting there early to secure a good spot. The air show begins at noon and ends around 3 p.m.



How much does it cost to get in? Adult tickets are $30, and tickets for children 6 to 12 are $20.



Where? The air show is at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Parking is available on the south side of the airfield at 1305 Airport Blvd. Preferred parking at 919 Harry Sutton Road is already sold out for Saturday. Click here to buy parking in advance.

Find a map below of parking and event locations.

