Own any of these old Disney VHS tapes? You could be sitting on big bucks

Remember a time when the family would squeeze onto the living room couch for a movie night? But you weren't surfing Netflix or Hulu; you were instead sifting through the VHS tapes that filled your shelves. We all remember shoving the tape inside the VCR and hoping the last person to watch the movie rewound it before putting it back.

Now let's talk Disney merchandise, which is notorious for becoming more valuable over time. Could that be true for Disney VHS tapes, as well? We'll tell you how to decipher if yours have value -- and which tapes are considered to be worth the most. So sit back and enjoy our feature presentation.

We should start by saying NOT all Disney VHS tapes are valuable. Don't run to your attic thinking you've struck gold just yet. In order to see if your tapes have what it take, you'll want to look for these signs.

The first sign that you might have a collectible VHS on your hands is if it were a part of the Disney "Black Diamond Collection." These tapes were released between 1984 and 1994. The diamond can be found on the spine of the case or printed directly on the tape. According to eBay, if your tape has this logo, your video could be worth anywhere from $50 to $250.

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

There were only a number of movies that were graced with the black classics diamond:

"Robin Hood" (1984, 1991)

"Pinocchio" (1985, 1993)

"Dumbo" (1985, 1991)

"Sword in the Stone" (1986, 1991)

"Alice in Wonderland" (1986, 1991)

"Sleeping Beauty" (1986)

"Lady and the Tramp" (1987)

"Cinderella" (1988)

"Bambi" (1989)

"The Little Mermaid" (1990)

"Peter Pan" (1990)

"The Jungle Book" (1991)

"The Rescuers Down Under" (1991)

"Fantasia" (1991)

"101 Dalmatians" (1992)

"The Great Mouse Detective" (1992)

"The Rescuers" (1992)

"Beauty and the Beast" (1992)

"Aladdin" (1993)

"The Fox and the Hound" (1994)

Another phrase to keep an eye out for is "A Walt Disney Classic," which will be printed on the tape itself above the title of the movie. Look for these stamps on your copy of "Beauty and the Beast." If your version bears both the diamond and the phrase, your tape could be pretty valuable.

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

Another way your VHS tape could be considered valuable is if it were a rare or discontinued print -- meaning, the cover art was changed while it was on the shelves. This is most notable with "The Little Mermaid." The cover artwork that was first released was later banned, making that version very rare. A copy of the "The Little Mermaid" with the original case is currently listed at $3,200.

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

Sadly, this one shown above is NOT the rare valuable copy. This is the version that most might remember. Want to find out which case is most valuable? Check out our video below.

We know what you might be thinking: What VHS tape is worth the most? Well, according to thegamer.com, it's the black diamond version of "101 Dalmatians." This classic can be valued up to $6,000 -- again, you just have to find someone willing to pay the price.

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

While these numbers all sound great, that doesn't mean these hunks of plastic will be purchased by anyone anytime soon. They are still outdated and, for the most part, they're considered antiques. Instead, think of them as hidden treasures, and keep in mind that collectibles only grow in value with time. Good luck, and if you're selling, be kind, please rewind.

All photos and video: Tom Metevia/Graham Media Group