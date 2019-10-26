Take your love for Disney villains on the go

Be the talk of Main Street with a little help from Tervis. These new Instagram-worthy Disney villain tumblers will put you into the Halloween spirit.

RELATED: Own any of these old Disney VHS tapes? You could be sitting on big bucks | 6 free things to do on your next Disney World vacation | Earn $1,000 for watching Disney movies? Yes, please

For $34.99 you can sip your favorite brew from some of Disney's most iconic villains, no cauldron necessary.

Serve up a drink as hot as Hades. Or as cool as Maleficent. It’s easy with the new Disney Villains collection from https://t.co/Lv3oPW1vN7. pic.twitter.com/o5vB6V0znU — Tervis (@TervisTumbler) October 23, 2019

Let's take a look at the designs.

Hades would be pleased to see his face on some merchandise for Halloween.

What would you trade for this Ursula tumbler? Your voice?

Is this the fairest cup of them all? You be the judge.

📷

Take your cauldron on the go with Maleficent's electric green tumbler.

Which cup will you get? On second thought, forget buying one, get them all. You deserve it. You can find these ghoulish cups on the Tervis website.