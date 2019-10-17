Earn $1,000 for watching Disney movies? Yes, please

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you 18 or older? Do you love Disney movies and television shows? Do you like money? Then we have a dream job you need to hear about.

All you have to do is watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days and Reviews.org will slide $1,000 into your bank account.

Now that we have your attention, let's dive into the details.

What you need

There's no need to wish upon a star or rub a magic lamp, although it might help. You just need to prove that you are the biggest Disney fan out there.

"No, we're not un poco loco. We're just so excited about the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019, that we're selecting a Disney fan to help us celebrate," Reviews.org said on its website.

Who should apply?

If you are the type of person to sing "Let It Go" when no one is watching, this job is for you. If you like to twirl around in your room like your favorite prince or princess, this job is probably for you. If you have an extensive collection of Mickey ears, this job is definitely for you.

Basic qualifications

Must be age 18 or older

Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Must have a love for Disney

What you will get

As if the $1,000 wasn't good enough, Reviews.org will also give you, drum roll please:

A subscription to Disney+ for one whole year.

A Disney-themed movie-watching kit. Which includes: a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups and a Pixar popcorn popper.

What will you be watching?

"If we select you as our biggest Disney fan, you'd better be prepared to watch 30 Disney feature films or full episodes of your fave Disney show—and you've got 30 days to finish them all. Right down to the credits," Reviews.org said.

While the choice is up to you, here are some of our favorites that you should think about including:

Zootopia Sleeping Beauty Wall-E Up Toy Story A Goofy Movie Maleficent The Parent Trap The Rescuers The Haunted Mansion (It is October after all) Ratatouille Pirates of the Caribbean Monsters University Mary Poppins Peter Pan A Bug's Life Aladdin Finding Nemo Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century DuckTales Oliver and Company Frozen Hercules Aristocats Little Mermaid Beauty and the Beast Lilo and Stitch The Lion King Meet the Robinsons Moana

How to apply

If you've made it this far, it's safe to say you're interested in applying for this position. In order to score this once-in-a-lifetime job, submit an application by clicking or tapping here, then tell Reviews.org about yourself and don't forget to submit a video of yourself reviewing your favorite Disney movie.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go apply and don't forget about us when you plan your Disney movie night.

