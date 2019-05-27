20 not-so-hidden 'Easter eggs' Disney fans need to see

The Easter holiday may have come and gone, but "Easter eggs," as they're sometimes called, have become a gift to stumble upon year-round.

These "eggs," however, don't come in a basket filled with candy. Instead, they are hidden in the movies we watch on the big screen.

Urban Dictionary defines an Easter egg as a hidden item placed in a movie, TV show or otherwise visual media for close watchers. All caught up? Good, let's continue.

For example, in the Disney animated film "Tarzan," when the apes are trashin' the camp, Terk can be seen banging on a tea set with two spoons. If you look closely, you will notice that it's not an ordinary tea pot, but one that resembles Mrs. Potts from "Beauty and the Beast."

Let's go over some other famous "Easter eggs" left in Disney animated flicks over the years. Some of these you may have seen before and others might be completely new. One thing is for sure, this Easter egg hunt will never come to an end.

Did you already know about these eggs? Do you have another favorite? Let us know in the comments.

