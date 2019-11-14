Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Florida Strawberry Festival

There are 11 days of strawberries and music coming to Florida.

The 85th annual Florida Strawberry Festival announced its 2020 concert lineup which includes country-music favorites Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sara Evans, Josh Turner, Eli Young Band and more.

Floridians can head to Plant City to enjoy their fair share of strawberries and live music from Feb. 27 to March 18, 2020

Festival-goers can get their hands on fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake, strawberry shortcake milkshakes, strawberry coated nuts, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry pie and cheesecake, strawberry pizza and more.

If strawberries aren’t your thing, there’s entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides and more delicious food.

Gates open each weekday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with hours extended to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets for adults are $10. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 cost $5 and children ages 5 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Concert tickets are additional.

The full concert line-up includes:

Thursday, February 27

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Michael Ray

Saturday, February 29

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots - Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye

7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees

Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy

7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. Skillet

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)

3:30 p.m. Dick Fox's Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

7:30 p.m. MercyMe

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent

7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals

7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tickets for headline entertainment shows go on sale starting Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office in Plant City or by calling 813-754-1996.

