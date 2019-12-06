Comedian Rodney Perry performs at Orlando Improv

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedian Rodney Perry will perform five shows at the Orlando Improv this weekend.

Before he stepped on stage Friday the Chicago-native stopped by the News 6 at Nine show to talk about his career and what fuels his comedy act.

An album recording of Perry’s live performance in Atlanta called “Survivor” is available now for download on iTunes and Amazon.

Watch the full interview at the top of this story. For ticket information visit theimproveorlando.com.