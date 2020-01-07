Rascal Flatts to close out 2020 Farewell Tour with two Florida stops

Rascal Flatts announced a new tour Tuesday. However, for fans of the band, this could be sad news.

Calling it the “Farewell Tour,” Rascal Flatts is hitting the road in 2020 before taking a break from music, the group announced on CBS This Morning. The band is celebrating 20 years together.

The last two stops of the tour will be in Florida, with Tampa on Oct. 16 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, and West Palm Beach on Oct. 17 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

"﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. ... That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly.”

The trio enforced this next year is all about celebrating their fans and all they’ve helped them accomplish in country music.

“We’re saying ‘thank you’ for all these years, for all these memories we’ve stockpiled,” guitarist Joe Don Rooney said. “It’s our way of showing appreciation with a humble heart.”

As to what’s next, the band didn’t reveal a lot of details.

“We don’t have any plans right now,” bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus said. “We want to take the year and focus on a celebration of thanking our fans for 20 wonderful years. We make music and that’s what we do. We may do it again someday collectively. We’re not going to sign some pact that says we’ll never tour again. We all still love each other. We do still make music and we may make some music individually, collectively, who knows the future.”

Rascal Flatts has accumulated 40 wins over the last 20 years, including American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Country Awards, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.

Click here for more information on the Tour.