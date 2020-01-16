‘It was nuts:’ ‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ actors speak about new show making grand entrance in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – If you’re familiar with “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World,” get ready for a whole new adventure.

The new show, "Jurassic World Live,” is set to transport audiences to the pre-historic island Isla Nublar from the popular dinosaur franchise.

Jurassic World Live Tour

“Whats really exciting is it’s very authentic to the franchise. Our story is a brand new story that falls in between ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.' There are references, Easter eggs, prop details all throughout the show,” said Madison Embrey, who plays Dr. Kate Walker in the show.

The producers said the show features a backdrop of captivating scenery and 24 life-sized dinosaurs, including the fan-favorite velociraptor, Blue, and the monstrous 40-foot long Tyrannosaurus Rex.

“It was nuts. She (Tyrannosaurus Rex) made her grand entrance and it was spectacular. I remember I was facing the front of the stage, and wasn’t focusing on what was happening behind me, and someone had gotten her close and I turned around, and I screamed because of how terrified I was of her,” Embrey said.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Along with the dinosaurs, fans will see the moment real gyrospheres roll through dense jungle valleys as scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur, a Toodon named Jeanie, from a terrible fate.

With scale, speed and ferocity, the animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs deliver colossal, edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment unlike any other dinosaur experience, tour leaders said.

“Prior to this, I actually worked at Universal Studios as ‘Blue’ the velociraptor,” said Austin Paz, a “dinoteer” for the show.

During Wednesday’s media preview, Paz said “as a 'dinoteer,’ we basically bring the puppets to life, that help bring the show to life."

Paz said the entire team goes through endless hours of leg, core and strength training to make sure their performances are given 150%.

“We practice walking, and doing a lot of strengthening. We have our weighted vests that we put on. They only weigh 60 pounds. Most of our dinosaurs weigh between 120 and 140 pounds. We’re literally running around with that on stage,” Paz said.

Austin Paz with 'Jurassic World Live Tour' uses canes to show how one of the dinosaurs moves in the show during Wednesday's media preview

Both actors said audiences are surprised by the technology of the show and appear to be in awe while watching it.

“If you’re a fan of ‘Jurassic Park’ and “'Jurassic World,’ you’re going to be very, very happy," Embrey said.

Feld Entertainment has created other popular productions such as Disney on Ice, Monster Jam and Marvel Universe Live.

You’ll always remember the first time you saw a dinosaur.



The performances, 65 million years in the making, are set to take place at the Amway Center Jan. 17- 20.

Tickets range from $25 to $125.

Click here for tickets and information.