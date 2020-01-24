How to watch Friday’s episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’

Due to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump underway in the U.S. Senate, fans of “The Young & The Restless” won’t see Friday’s new episode air on News 6 or CBS, however, CBS is offering an alternative way to watch the popular soap opera.

CBS understands viewers will miss the shows and is making its CBS All Access platform and website available to allow people to watch “The Young & The Restless.”

Viewers can visit CBS.com or download the CBS ALL ACCESS app to watch Friday’s episode for free. It will be posted within 24 hours.

Click here to access the show online and for more information about the app, click here.