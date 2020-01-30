Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett coming to Orlando
The Stadium Tour scheduled for July 9 at Camping World Stadium
It could possibly be the biggest tour of the year for rock fans in Orlando.
Some of the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will bring their highly anticipated The Stadium Tour to Orlando this summer.
Def Lepard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, July 9.
The tour has already sold out 25 stadiums in the United States.
The Stadium Tour added several Florida stops to the 2020 schedule. Tickets are can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
“Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that ‘Mötley Crüe is back’ just recently. While The Dirt caused a meteoric 350% increase in streams of Mötley Crüe’s music across all platforms, with the younger 18-44 demographic representing 64% of the band’s fanbase, most of these new fans have never seen any of the band’s legendary live shows that Crüeheads have relished for close to 4 decades. Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their #1 charting, 7x Platinum album, Dr. Feelgood this year. The band is ready to deliver an over the top stage show packed full of hit songs.”
Get excited, Orlando! 🤟 The Stadium Tour comes to Orlando on July 9. Tickets on sale Dec 13!Posted by Camping World Stadium on Friday, December 6, 2019
Tour schedule:
Thursday, June 18 – Jacksonville, Florida, TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, June 21 – San Antonio, Texas, Alamodome
Tuesday, June 23 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium
Saturday, June 27 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Busch Stadium
Monday, June 29 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
Thursday, July 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Great American Ball Park
Friday, July 3 – Cleveland, Ohio, FirstEnergy Stadium
Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, Texas, Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, California, Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, California Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 9 – Atlanta, Georgia, SunTrust Park
Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, Aug. 13 – Buffalo, New York, New Era Field
Saturday, Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, Aug. 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Park
Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Miller Park
Thursday, Aug. 20 – Detroit, Michigan, Comerica Park
Saturday, Aug. 22 – Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Sunday, Aug. 23 – Flushing, New York, Citi Field
Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park
Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park
Friday, Aug. 28 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field
Sunday, Aug. 30 – Denver, Colorado, Coors Field
Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Seattle, Washington, T-Mobile Park
Saturday, Sept. 5 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium
