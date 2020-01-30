Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett coming to Orlando

It could possibly be the biggest tour of the year for rock fans in Orlando.

Some of the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will bring their highly anticipated The Stadium Tour to Orlando this summer.

Def Lepard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, July 9.

The tour has already sold out 25 stadiums in the United States.

The Stadium Tour added several Florida stops to the 2020 schedule. Tickets are can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

“Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that ‘Mötley Crüe is back’ just recently. While The Dirt caused a meteoric 350% increase in streams of Mötley Crüe’s music across all platforms, with the younger 18-44 demographic representing 64% of the band’s fanbase, most of these new fans have never seen any of the band’s legendary live shows that Crüeheads have relished for close to 4 decades. Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their #1 charting, 7x Platinum album, Dr. Feelgood this year. The band is ready to deliver an over the top stage show packed full of hit songs.”

Tour schedule:

Thursday, June 18 – Jacksonville, Florida, TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, June 21 – San Antonio, Texas, Alamodome

Tuesday, June 23 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium

Saturday, June 27 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Busch Stadium

Monday, June 29 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

Thursday, July 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Great American Ball Park

Friday, July 3 – Cleveland, Ohio, FirstEnergy Stadium

Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, Texas, Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, California Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Atlanta, Georgia, SunTrust Park

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Buffalo, New York, New Era Field

Saturday, Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, Aug. 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Park

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Miller Park

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Detroit, Michigan, Comerica Park

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Flushing, New York, Citi Field

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

Friday, Aug. 28 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

Sunday, Aug. 30 – Denver, Colorado, Coors Field

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Seattle, Washington, T-Mobile Park

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium