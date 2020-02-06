Disney CEO apologizes, pledges to donate to school fined for playing ‘The Lion King’

Disney has faced a lot of scrutinies lately and its CEO wants to make it right.

A California elementary school was recently fined for privately showing “The Lion King” on DVD at a school movie night fundraiser and was fined $250 by a licensing company for the viewing, according to the New York Times.

“We recently were fined by Disney for a movie night,” the school’s PTA group said on Facebook.

Based on the Facebook comments and how the story went viral, people were not pleased with the fine from Movie Licensing USA, the licensing agent for Walt Disney Pictures.

Disney’s Chairman and CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology to the school Thursday.

Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 6, 2020

The school’s PTA started an online fundraiser to try and recoup the licensing fine.