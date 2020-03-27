Coronavirus blues? These memes, tweets will brighten your day

Have you ever heard of the saying, laughter is the best medicine?

We all could use a little laughter nowadays. Maybe some of us are cooped up inside with nothing to do. Others may be worried about finding a new job once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

As COVID-19 cases spread to more cities and cause more devastation and heartache, meme accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit have readily cranked out more humorous content seeking light and laughter amid the darkness and uncertainty we now call everyday life.

I don’t know how people in 1918 did their pandemic without the internet — Brigid Delaney (@BrigidWD) March 23, 2020

According to students at Penn State University, when people are able to make light of traumatic events in their life, it is a sign of healing. People have to come to terms with the fact that they are able to be happy again. Laughing makes people feel better and it is one of the few universal things in life.

In a time where we could really use some joy, we’re going to laugh at the one thing that has shaken up our lives so much, the coronavirus.

Me getting up at 8:59am for the big commute to work to the spare room and the 9am start pic.twitter.com/A53ewhjloA — Ryan (@ryan3levis) March 23, 2020

Day 3 of self isolation. pic.twitter.com/FPtLIFViJY — GHANA'S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) March 17, 2020

Me sending my dog out for supplies since he can’t contract COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/4wrTWjqpTv — melz (@mvazquez17) March 13, 2020

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

The perfect quarantine schedule,



4:00 - Wallow in self pity

4:30 - Stare into the abyss

5:00 - Solve world hunger (tell no one)

5:30 - Jazzercise

6:30 - Dinner with me (I cant cancel that again)

7:00 - Wrestle with my self loathing — Dylan Wheeler (@DylanWheeler_) March 18, 2020