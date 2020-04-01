86ºF
29 minutes ago
3 hours ago
9 hours ago
1 minute ago
Coronavirus cases continue to cause chaos in Florida and across the world.
15 minutes ago
UCF researchers are working to create a protective coating for masks that kill COVID-19.
21 minutes ago
Workers at Calvary Orlando Church are preparing to give away 100,000 meals as a way to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.
As Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, begins to operate once again after a near 10-month shut down, new cases of COVID-19 continue to ravage the United State...
44 minutes ago
Health First said coronavirus patients are being treated at all of its hospitals and some of them are being given Hydroxychloroquine.
50 minutes ago
Melissa Bartlett's husband is a lieutenant in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management division at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
53 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
Chelsie Enciso said her 3-month-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Department of Economic Opportunity has released a new mobile-friendly site for Floridians to apply for reemployment assistance.
Some Americans could start receiving their coronavirus stimulus checks starting today.
4 hours ago
Finding toilet paper in a global pandemic is a struggle.
5 hours ago
A 49-year-old DeBary man is accused of intentionally coughing on a store employee at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office...
Many people are unable to work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there are state and federal measures coming to help those impacted financially in the immedi...
6 hours ago
Brevard County musician Marc Dobson said he wanted to do something to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.
News 6 recently checked up with a 27-year-old Orange County man still recovering from the coronavirus.
After Seminole County Emergency Management closed all County boat ramps due to noncompliance with social distancing recommendations from the CDC, two boat ramps will re-o...
David DeSantis, the owner of Greiner Clothing store in Ocala, recently pledged $25,000 for people in need of support.
7 hours ago
Whether you’re pregnant now or you were hoping to be in the next few months, this might feel like an overwhelming time, living through the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pande...
“Frozen 2” wasn’t expected out on the streaming service Disney Plus until later in the year, but the good people at Disney did parents everywhere a favor and released it ...
If you’ve had a college kid home for a few weeks by now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully you haven’t driven each other too crazy by now.
Working from home is one thing -- but working remotely when you have children or teenagers around? That’s a whole new situation for some.
It seems as though a lot of parents are in the same boat right now: School has been postponed or canceled for at least a few weeks (so far), and WHAT IN THE WORLD are we ...
Looking for ways to keep your kids' brains active?
As we all search for things our kids can do as we sit at home, allowing screen time is just something we’ll have to allow at some point, but one Virginia teacher made a g...
The drug President Donald Trump has backed during daily White House briefings as the weapon against the coronavirus is back in the spotlight.
If there’s one thing Disney music does well, it's put us in a great mood.
A Georgia bar decided to take down the dollar bills one by one and give the cash to the employees.
Health officials are now recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, for example, in spots where it might be difficult to maintain social dista...
You and your kids are invited to a virtual play date!And guess who’s hosting? None other than Elmo himself.
8 hours ago
Disney properties are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there are new features on its app which include Disney park recipes.
It’s hard to believe that one of folk and country music’s greatest legends, John Prine, passed away on April 7 from complications due to COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says don't assume things.
The latest data shows how many people have filed for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
11 hours ago
12 hours ago
18 hours ago
19 hours ago
22 hours ago
23 hours ago
A boat manufacturing company is switching gears and doing their part to help support local health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Furever Family Animal Hospital in Maitland is offering a drive-thru service for pets. Since early March, the hospital started offering curbside and drop-off appointments....
Passover during the coronavirus pandemic is much like the original, according to a Central Florida rabbi.
During the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions to hotels, beaches and boating have been made, but Tuesday, Brevard County commissioners did not forward a proposal about cr...
1 day ago
A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a covidiot.
A Palm Bay police officer is in quarantine after a 47-year-old woman under arrest spit in his face repeatedly and claimed she had COVID-19.
While recent models show the state’s peak could be sooner than initially expected and with fewer deaths, Florida officials are still preparing for the worst.
A group of southern Maryland engineers are taking old breast pumps and retro fitting them into ventilators to hopefully help in the fight against the coronavirus.
The latest COVID-19 models from the University of Washington — most widely-cited by U.S. health officials — is offering a less grim forecast for the worst of the virus in...
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the nation, there is increasing demand from the employees of essential businesses to continually perform and care f...
Dick's Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we’ve been hearing more and more well-known names tied to the disease -- from athletes to actors and everyone in between.
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a big toll on the economy.
Once Disney amusement parks re-open, you might have to get your temperature taken at the security checkpoint.
Will students return to the classroom this school year?
The coronavirus pandemic has caused layoffs and furloughs across the nation and many of those people who’ve recently found themselves unemployed are itching to know when ...
As the coronavirus pandemic leads to more employees across Central Florida being furloughed and laid-off, CareerSource is offering curbside pickup of paper unemployment a...
American consumers have been stocking their pantries and freezers amid the coronavirus crisis, and it seems one beverage is getting a much-needed boost in sales: orange j...
Costco is giving health care workers and first responders priority access to shop, allowing them to skip to the front of the line.
People who have recovered after having coronavirus can help others who are still suffering from the illness by donating their blood plasma to be used in a new treatment.
Contacts can sometimes cause irritation or itching, leading you to touch your face and rub your eyes.
The Daytona Beach Police Department is now equipped with two more drones to add to its six, but the loaner drones police are using to enforce closures and other social di...