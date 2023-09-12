New COVID-19 vaccine shot should be available soon, pharmacies say

The CDC recommended Tuesday that everyone get the updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the virus this fall and winter, a day after the FDA gave the green light on the new vaccine.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The CDC recommended Tuesday that everyone get the updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the virus this fall and winter, a day after the FDA gave the green light on the new vaccine.

The agency announced that everyone older than 6 months was eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Todd Husty, who is the medical director of several fire departments in Seminole County, said at 71 years old, he’s getting results by getting the new COVID-19 vaccine when he can.

“I absolutely plan to get the new shot,” said Husty. “I think the hesitation is a lot less.”

A News 6 viewer asked, “So what do I tell my pharmacist I want? I had the initial vaccines, then the booster, do I say I want the updated vaccine?

“Go in and ask for the new COVID vaccine,” Husty said.

“If you’ve been vaccinated and boosted before, you’re probably not covered right now, so go get the new vaccine,” said Husty. “Medically speaking, you’re not going to hurt yourself if you go get the vaccine, even if you’re not at risk.”

Husty also said people can get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the flu vaccine and the RSV vaccine all at the same time.

”I think they should go ahead and get all of the shots at the same time. The problem is if they don’t, you might forget to go back,” he said.

The CDC says since protection with the vaccines declines over time, getting the updated vaccination is the best protection against being hospitalized with COVID-19 or dying from the virus. The vaccine also reduces the chances of suffering the effects of long COVID.

CVS says many of their locations, including in Central Florida, may begin receiving supplies of the new COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week.

News 6 has also reached out to other pharmacies to get their plans for this potential rollout.

Walgreens says it expects appointments for the updated COVID-19 vaccine available starting Monday, Sept. 18. Check for updates at clickorlando.com.

