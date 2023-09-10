Demand high for COVID tests, supply on the way

Some Americans say they are having problems finding at-home COVID tests amid the recent increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations in the country, but pharmacies and manufactures say there is no shortage of tests.

Major pharmacy chains including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have all reported an increase in sales of the testing kits.

However, they all say they have the inventory to meet the testing needs of their customers.

[TRENDING: Dinoland USA’s extinction, ‘Bug’s Life’ replacement among new ideas at Disney D23 Expo | Orange County Fire Rescue holds annual hero challenge honoring firefighters killed in 9/11 attacks | Become a News 6 Insider]

Manufacturers put the blame for any issues on finding tests on the sudden increase in demand and not a slump in production.

In fact, some manufacturers say they are ramping up production in preparation for the fall virus season.

And while the Biden administration is no longer offering free testing kits in the mail, no-cost COVID testing sites are still available nationwide and can be found through the CDC website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: