WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis, Ladapo hold news conference in Jacksonville

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. Florida officials are warning drivers of potentially widespread fuel contamination at gas stations across the state's west coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week Tropical Storm Idalia. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said late Sunday, Aug. 27 that gasoline purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday at some Citgo-supplied stations had a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. The Port of Tampa contamination is happening right of the eve of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at Sunday news conference. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

