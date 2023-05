Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

DESTIN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at a church in Destin.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT at Oceans Church.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

DeSantis has spent the week criss-crossing the state while signing various bills into law.

