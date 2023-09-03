WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Yankeetown after Idalia‘s impact in Levy County

YANKEETOWN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday will hold a news conference at the water plant in Yankeetown.

The Levy County town of some 619 permanent residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, suffered flooding in Hurricane Idalia. Just about anywhere in the coastal community is but a several-minute drive to the Gulf of Mexico, if not within walking distance.

DeSantis will be joined at the news conference by Alex Kelly, secretary of the state Department of Commerce, a release states.

The event was scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

President Biden on Saturday visited Live Oak in Suwannee County, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the city’s mayor and Sen. Rick Scott to tour Idalia’s destruction and make remarks promising, of the federal government, “...if there’s anything your state needs, I’m ready to mobilize that support.”

On Friday, hours after Biden said he would be meeting with DeSantis in Florida, the governor’s office issued a statement saying there were no plans for that.

“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in the statement.

Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told reporters as the president flew from Washington that her team and the governor’s team had “worked collectively” to determine that Biden would visit Live Oak.

Criswell said her teams had “heard no concerns over any impact to the communities that we’re going to visit,” adding DeSantis’ team did not provide any other reasoning for why the governor refused to show up and did not notify her before going public with the “security preparations” statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

