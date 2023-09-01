These are the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida

This aerial view of Homestead was taken Sept. 7, 1992, days after Hurricane Andrew struck.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of the most intense hurricanes on record to impact the U.S. have made landfall in the state of Florida.

Three of the only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. came ashore in Florida.

Strongest Florida Hurricanes

There are many ways to “rank” how bad a storm is, but for the purpose of this list, maximum sustained winds at landfall will be used.

1. Labor Day Hurricane of 1935

This is not only the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Florida but also in the U.S.

The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 mph when it made landfall in the middle of the Florida Keys.

Labor Day hurricane 1935

This was the first storm to be categorized as a Category 5. The storm killed more than 400 people.

2. Hurricane Andrew

Andrew made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Dade County on Aug. 24 1992.

Hurricane Andrew: Credit: NOAA Hurricane Andrew - WSI radar composite of Andrew making landfall.August 24, 1992, at Dade County, Florida

Andrew had maximum sustained winds at landfall of 165 mph. Andrew is the ninth costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

3. Hurricane Michael

The most recent Category 5 hurricane to strike the U.S. made landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

Michael was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle with maximum sustained wind of 160 mph and a minimum pressure of 919 millibars. From a pressure standpoint, Michael was more intense than Andrew, with its central pressure being 3 millibars lower at landfall.

4. Florida Keys (1919) - 150mph winds

5. Ian - 150mph

6. Charley - 150mph

7. Okeechobee (1928) -145mph

8. Great Miami (1926) - 145mph

9. Donna -145mph

10. Irma - 130mph

The Homestead hurricane of 1945, Fort Lauderdale of 1947, Florida of 1948, Florida of 1949 and King of 1950 also all made landfall with winds of 130mph.

Hurricane Idalia, the most recent major hurricane to make landfall in Florida sits just outside the top 15, making landfall with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It was the first major hurricane in recorded history to make landfall in the northern portion of Florida’s Big Bend.