Day after Hurricane Idalia: Heat index up to 111 in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Idalia moves away from the U.S. after striking Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, a southwest wind flow will continue to bring moisture into the Orlando area.

The flow will increase rain chances in Central Florida, where there will be a 70% coverage as highs hit the low 90s.

The heat index, however, could soar past 110 degrees.

Most of Central Florida is under a heat advisory, with “feels like” temperatures at 108 to 111 degrees, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain chances will trend lower over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Franklin, located north-northeast of Bermuda; on Tropical Storm Idalia, located along the South Carolina coast, and on Tropical Storm Jose, located several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94): An area of low pressure located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce showers and thunderstorms that are gradually becoming better organized.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwest to northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (remnants of Gert):

Earlier satellite wind data indicated that a well-defined circulation has redeveloped with the remnants of Gert, located several hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands. However, shower and thunderstorm activity is currently limited. This system has a short window for further development later Thursday before environmental conditions become more unfavorable by the weekend, as the system drifts slowly northeast or east.

Formation chance through two to seven days is 30%.