90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Idalia recovery

DeSantis to speak in Perry

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Hurricane Idalia, Idalia, Ron DeSantis, Hurricane, Weather

PERRY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia slammed into the state’s Big Bend region last Wednesday.

DeSantis is set to speak in Perry at 6 p.m. Monday at Perry-Foley Airport. News 6 will stream the event when it happens in the media player at the top of this story.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The area was hit hard by the storm as it came ashore.

DeSantis is set to be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. It is not clear exactly what the two will be discussing.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, about 22 miles away from Perry, as a powerful Category 3 storm with sustained winds near 125 mph.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email