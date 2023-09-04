WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Idalia recovery

PERRY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia slammed into the state’s Big Bend region last Wednesday.

DeSantis is set to speak in Perry at 6 p.m. Monday at Perry-Foley Airport. News 6 will stream the event when it happens in the media player at the top of this story.

The area was hit hard by the storm as it came ashore.

DeSantis is set to be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. It is not clear exactly what the two will be discussing.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, about 22 miles away from Perry, as a powerful Category 3 storm with sustained winds near 125 mph.

