Family displaced after Idalia damaged motel roof in Perry

PERRY, Fla. – In Perry, which saw some of the worst of Hurricane Idalia as it made landfall, the extent of the damage is still being surveyed.

News 6′s Erik Von Ancken weathered the storm and went out to look at the damage. He and his photographer found trees and power lines down, roofs damaged and flooding.

A family in Perry had to find a new place to stay Wednesday after the roof of the motel they were staying in was damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

The family was staying in a motel during the storm when ceiling tiles fell on them in one room. In another room, there was a large hole in the ceiling, revealing damage to the roof. No one was hurt.

Others in the motel were also seen leaving the motel.

