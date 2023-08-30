Idalia, Franklin felt on the east coast of Florida with rough surf

Idalia is pushing into Georgia but its impacts are still being felt in Florida.

The east coast is dealing with rough surf from both Idalia and Hurricane Franklin.

In Flager Beach, the attention is turning to storm surge and possible flooding, not just from the storms but also from the lunar high tide from the super moon.

Around 2 p.m. is when the Intracoastal Waterway will reach high tide, and that may cause minor flooding.

High tide will also hit around 8 p.m. in the Atlantic Ocean, and that could cause beach erosion.

Ocean Rescue Director Tom Gillin says they did not see damage from the high tide Wednesday morning

“Sometimes there’s the issue where a couple days down the road when you’ve got both storms out in the Atlantic, they’re still churning things up and sending big swells onto the coastline. So, the rip current danger is even more of an issue a couple days after the storm,” Gillin said.

Gillin is urging people to stay out of the water, with rough conditions a concern well into next week.

That’s also a concern in Cocoa Beach. A red flag warning has been extended until next Monday. Beaches and the pier in Cocoa Beach were closed, but surfers were still seen near the pier catching big waves.

Brevard County Fire Rescue continues to warn about dangerous conditions that only the strongest swimmers can handle.

