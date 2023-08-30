Power outages from Hurricane Idalia hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Idalia.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the PSC reported 173,526 accounts were without power statewide.
News 6 caters to a designated market area of 10 Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.
The following outage numbers were reported at 9 a.m.:
- Brevard: 210
- FPL - 210
- Duke - 0
- Cooperatives - 0
- Flagler: 310
- FPL - 310
- Duke - 0
- Cooperatives - 0
- Lake: 1,673
- Duke - 1,668
- Cooperatives - 5
- Municipals - 0
- Marion: 5,227
- Duke - 1,269
- Cooperatives - 1,277
- Municipals - 2,681
- Orange: 898
- FPL - 0
- Duke - 885
- Municipals - 13
- Osceola: 5
- FPL - 0
- Duke - 5
- Cooperatives - 0
- Municipals - 0
- Polk: 463
- Duke - 198
- TECO - 51
- Cooperatives - 0
- Municipals - 214
- Seminole: 44
- FPL - 30
- Duke - 14
- Sumter: 6
- Duke - 0
- Cooperatives - 6
- Municipals - 0
- Volusia: 473
- FPL - 140
- Duke - 333
- Cooperatives - 0
- Municipals - 0
