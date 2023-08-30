Power outages from Hurricane Idalia hit major providers in Central Florida

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Transformer blows in Perry, Florida, as Idalia approached coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Idalia.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the PSC reported 173,526 accounts were without power statewide.

The following outage numbers were reported at 9 a.m.:

Brevard: 210 FPL - 210 Duke - 0 Cooperatives - 0

Flagler: 310 FPL - 310 Duke - 0 Cooperatives - 0

Lake: 1,673 Duke - 1,668 Cooperatives - 5 Municipals - 0

Marion: 5,227 Duke - 1,269 Cooperatives - 1,277 Municipals - 2,681

Orange: 898 FPL - 0 Duke - 885 Municipals - 13

Osceola: 5 FPL - 0 Duke - 5 Cooperatives - 0 Municipals - 0

Polk: 463 Duke - 198 TECO - 51 Cooperatives - 0 Municipals - 214

Seminole: 44 FPL - 30 Duke - 14

Sumter: 6 Duke - 0 Cooperatives - 6 Municipals - 0

Volusia: 473 FPL - 140 Duke - 333 Cooperatives - 0 Municipals - 0



