Power outages from Hurricane Idalia hit major providers in Central Florida

Charting Duke, FPL and more in 10 counties

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Transformer blows in Perry, Florida, as Idalia approached coast (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Idalia.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the PSC reported 173,526 accounts were without power statewide.

[LATEST TRACK, COMPUTER MODELS: Idalia makes landfall as dangerous Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend]

News 6 caters to a designated market area of 10 Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

The following outage numbers were reported at 9 a.m.:

  • Brevard: 210
    • FPL - 210
    • Duke - 0
    • Cooperatives - 0
  • Flagler: 310
    • FPL - 310
    • Duke - 0
    • Cooperatives - 0
  • Lake: 1,673
    • Duke - 1,668
    • Cooperatives - 5
    • Municipals - 0
  • Marion: 5,227
    • Duke - 1,269
    • Cooperatives - 1,277
    • Municipals - 2,681
  • Orange: 898
    • FPL - 0
    • Duke - 885
    • Municipals - 13
  • Osceola: 5
    • FPL - 0
    • Duke - 5
    • Cooperatives - 0
    • Municipals - 0
  • Polk: 463
    • Duke - 198
    • TECO - 51
    • Cooperatives - 0
    • Municipals - 214
  • Seminole: 44
    • FPL - 30
    • Duke - 14
  • Sumter: 6
    • Duke - 0
    • Cooperatives - 6
    • Municipals - 0
  • Volusia: 473
    • FPL - 140
    • Duke - 333
    • Cooperatives - 0
    • Municipals - 0

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

