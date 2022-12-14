Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents.

Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec. 7 on several charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, sources told News 6. The two are expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.

A company called ASLAN International Ministry, a family-run foreign nonprofit church, applied for funds as part of the federal CARES Act dedicated to helping small businesses and nonprofits struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. More than $300 billion of CARES Act funding was set aside to grant forgivable small business loans to help pay employees and other business expenses.

Federal documents show Joshua Edwards applied for a PPP loan in April 2020 on behalf of ASLAN International Ministries. U.S. Secret Service agents allege he used fabricated and/or fake documents to obtain more than $8.4 million in PPP funding.

The ministry was founded in Ohio in 2005 and in 2018 filed an application to conduct business in Florida as a foreign nonprofit corporation. Joshua Edwards was listed as the chairman and president of the organization, while his son, Evan Edwards, was listed as the vice president. Joy Edwards, Evan Edwards’ daughter, was listed in the documents as a secretary and director, documents show. Joshua Edwards’ wife, May Edwards, was also listed on court documents.

Legal documents filed in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida in Orlando show things began to unravel for the Edwards family when they attempted to purchase a $3.1 million home near Disney World property on Symphony Grove Drive.

The family fled to Canada when the U.S. Secret Service began its investigation into the fraudulent ministry. During the federal investigation, agents reviewed the ministry’s website and believe it contained generic religious information taken from other websites.

The two men were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, false statement to lending institution and visa fraud.

Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards will be in court Wednesday afternoon to make their first appearances.

