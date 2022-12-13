Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares police officer overdosed and was transported to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to the department.

Officer Bannick was conducting a traffic stop at midnight on Tuesday when she located various narcotics on the passenger, whom she placed into custody, police said.

[WARNING: Videos may be considered graphic for some viewers]

Video shows Bannick leaving the scene, before she was heard choking and breathless on her radio by Cpl. O’Shea.

“When he walked to her vehicle to check on her, he observed her to be in and out of consciousness and needing immediate medical attention,” a new release reads.

Sgt. Mahaney and K-9 Handler Lt. Brown, from Tavares and Astatula police departments respectively, administered three doses of NARCAN to Bannick and transported her to the hospital, where she is expected to fully recover.

“I have done this (100) times before the same way,” said Bannick, who was wearing gloves when handling the narcotics. “It only takes one time and a minimal amount. I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”

Detective Courtney Sullivan said the officer wanted the video released, so the public could see how powerful the drug is.

“She doesn’t really remember very much. She remembers waking up and seeing everyone surrounding her. She remembers feeling like she could breathe. She said obviously it’s freaky to see her in such a lifeless state,” Sullivan said.

Andrae Bailey, founder of The Opioid Project, said fentanyl remains popular due to its high potency and low cost.

“If someone interacts with fentanyl, we have to have what it takes to bring them back from the brink of death,” Bailey said. “What worked a few years ago for law enforcement to protect them is probably not adequate today because the drugs continue to get more and more powerful.”

The individuals in the traffic stop are facing felony charges and were transported to the Lake County jail, but are not being named at this time, police said.

