4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say

Sheriff’s office said all four deputies are doing well after hospital visit

Rachel Clarke, Digital Intern

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.

All four deputies are doing well after they were taken to the hospital for decontamination, deputies said.

