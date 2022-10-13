4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.

[TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

All four deputies are doing well after they were taken to the hospital for decontamination, deputies said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: