Fire breaks out in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday.

Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills.

The garage of the home sustained heavy damage that appeared to have spread to the roof.

There are no reported injuries as of now, but the department has not said what may have caused the fire.

