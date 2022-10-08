Fire that engulfed abandoned Ocala home under control within minutes, officials say

Ocala, Marion County firefighters at a charred, abandoned home on Southwest First Street on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

OCALA, Fla. – Firefighters in Ocala responded to an abandoned building “fully engulfed in flames” Friday night and had the blaze under control within three minutes, according to a news release.

Crews were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. after an officer with the Ocala Police Department reported a residential structure fire in the area of the 1900 block of SW 1st Street. Ocala Fire Rescue got to the single-story home at 8:55 p.m., the release states.

[TRENDING: Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian | City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, the fire was under control within three minutes of units’ arrival, extinguished within seven.

Marion County Fire Rescue also responded, according to the release, and no injuries were reported.

Ocala, Marion County firefighters at a charred, abandoned home on Southwest First Street on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire was not known at time of writing.

NOTE: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: