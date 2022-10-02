2 escape house fire in Casselberry that killed 72-year-old woman and a dog, firefighters say

Seminole County firefighters early Sunday responded to a residential fire in Casselberry that took the lives of a 72-year-old woman and a dog. Detailed in a post on the Seminole County Fire Department’s Facebook, crews were dispatched at 12:48 a.m., with the first unit arriving to 1820 Center Drive within four minutes.

One female, one minor and a dog escaped the house, according to the department. The 75% involved fire caused a partial roof collapse at the 2,600 sq. ft. home, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated at time of writing, the post stated.

No other details were made available.

