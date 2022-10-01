VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of its High Water 2 team rescuing a man stranded and standing on top of a submerged car in the Osteen area after Hurricane Ian flooded the streets.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. on Saturday in area of Osteen Maytown Road and Shoreline Road where they found the stranded man, standing on top of his completely submerged Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had to proceeded two miles through about 5 feet of water with a ditch on one side of the road and a canal on the other while another deputy had to exit their truck to gauge the distance between the roadway and the ditch.

The sheriff’s office said another deputy had to maneuver around multiple stranded vehicles just to make contact with the stranded man.

Using a rope safety ring and a life vest, deputies were able to pull the man to safety, according to the department.

